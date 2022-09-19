Mashed's Exclusive Survey Admits The Cringiest Celebrity Food Collaboration

Celebrity collaborations and sponsorships may seem like a safe bet when it comes to increasing sales for restaurants and food companies. According to Stacker, an endorsement from a celeb does more than just advertise a product — it's a recommendation from someone you admire. It helps to build trust between the company and the customer.

Celebrity-branded food can spark a connection that cements the partnership between the spokesperson and the product. Actors like Michael Jordan and George Forman have both successfully joined forces with different companies and become synonymous with their products, per Stacker. Another example, Weight Watchers, would be much lesser known if not for Oprah Winfrey championing the company on television in advertisements, as well as in print, and digital form, per Adweek.

While these campaigns can be quite profitable, some just don't take off, as revealed in a Mashed exclusive survey of which celebrity food collaborations are the cringiest.