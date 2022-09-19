The Divisive Secret Ingredient In Florence Pugh's Favorite Tzatziki

Wondering why exactly Pugh doesn't peel her cucumbers before adding the ingredient to her tzatziki? In her video, she says that she enjoys cucumbers with the skin on, but there's also a purpose to making the tzatziki better. "I know that some people are a bit iffy about the skin. But I actually quite like it. It also tends to hold the tzatziki together" (per Instagram).

Pernell Quilon tried this recipe for Buzzfeed, and one of the things he enjoyed the most was how this recipe could be easily customized to individual preferences by adding as much or as little of an ingredient as desired. That being said, Quilon said that the "grated cucumber gives [the tzatziki] some much needed texture," so keeping the skins on the cucumbers does add something extra.

If you're one of the people who doesn't like cucumber skin, you can get rid of it entirely before grating cucumber for tzatziki. Some recipes online will have you peel part of the cucumber, the whole cucumber, or keep the skin on. But at the end of the day, it's up to you to create your ideal dip. And if you want to change it up, you can swap out the cucumber and try this zucchini tzatziki instead.