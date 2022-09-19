Why Twitter Is Coming After Michael Symon's Scrambled Egg Recipe

There are some things that chefs are just weird about. Sometimes, it's a preference for a specific type of tool, like how Curtis Stone swears by his mortar and pestle. Other times, it could be the fact that they picked up a habit from cooking in a restaurant that they do at home, too, like drinking water from a plastic quart container (via Reddit). But other times, chefs get extremely competitive, passionate, petty, and serious about specific recipes, and often, the more simple the recipe, the more impassioned they are.

One of the foods chefs notoriously have hang-ups about is scrambled eggs. Gordon Ramsay's scrambled egg recipe is famous, and he even once said that he makes chefs cook scrambled eggs for him before they start to work in one of his restaurant kitchens as a litmus test of their skills: "If they can make the perfect scrambled egg, you know they know how to cook properly" (via YouTube). So wouldn't you know that when Food Network shared a video of Michael Symon's scrambled eggs recipe on Twitter, home cooks and fans alike had a lot to say? And just like when people questioned Symon's BBQ methods on Twitter, he wasn't afraid to respond to his critics.