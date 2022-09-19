Why Twitter Is Coming After Michael Symon's Scrambled Egg Recipe
There are some things that chefs are just weird about. Sometimes, it's a preference for a specific type of tool, like how Curtis Stone swears by his mortar and pestle. Other times, it could be the fact that they picked up a habit from cooking in a restaurant that they do at home, too, like drinking water from a plastic quart container (via Reddit). But other times, chefs get extremely competitive, passionate, petty, and serious about specific recipes, and often, the more simple the recipe, the more impassioned they are.
One of the foods chefs notoriously have hang-ups about is scrambled eggs. Gordon Ramsay's scrambled egg recipe is famous, and he even once said that he makes chefs cook scrambled eggs for him before they start to work in one of his restaurant kitchens as a litmus test of their skills: "If they can make the perfect scrambled egg, you know they know how to cook properly" (via YouTube). So wouldn't you know that when Food Network shared a video of Michael Symon's scrambled eggs recipe on Twitter, home cooks and fans alike had a lot to say? And just like when people questioned Symon's BBQ methods on Twitter, he wasn't afraid to respond to his critics.
Michael Symon clapped back at his critics
The late, beloved Anthony Bourdain believed butter is the reason restaurant food tastes better. But many people on social media still seemed shocked to see pro chef Michael Symon use butter in his scrambled eggs recipe on Twitter. In his soft scrambled eggs recipe, Symon uses eggs, salt, and some room temperature butter whisked together. He also adds a pat of butter to the pan and scrambles the eggs in it. Seems pretty straightforward, but some Twitter users seemed shocked at the few pats of butter Symon added to his eggs and pan.
"That's an insane amount of butter," said one. But Symon replied, defending himself, "1/4 stick...2-3 servings...it's funny how people freak out about butter...but there are cups of sugar in cakes and such...which is like 100 times worse for you." A ¼ stick of butter is just two tablespoons (via Brown Eyed Baker). According to Healthline, most people should stick to 1-2 tablespoons of butter in their diet each day, and since Symon's recipe is intended to be shared between 2-3 people, it would seem that even according to health experts, his recipe uses a reasonable amount. For those that were still concerned about the amount of butter in his recipe, Symon had this to say: "Grandfather lived to almost 103...ate his eggs like this every morning on toast with goose fat!"