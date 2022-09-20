Krispy Kreme Just Dropped The Fall Collection Of Your Dreams

Krispy Kreme's fall menu items will have more than pumpkin spice in the mix. Though the beloved flavor of fall does make an appearance in the chain's new Autumn's Orchard Collection that was just launched today, a number of other fit-for-fall flavors are also included. According to a press release published on Business Wire, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme Dave Skena explained, "Fall brings a bounty of apples and pecans and flavors of maple and pumpkin spice ... Our new Autumn's Orchard Collection has all of that and more."

Included in Krispy Kreme's fall lineup is a handmade apple fritter made with cinnamon and pieces of apple and topped with glaze. When Krispy Kreme posted the announcement of the fall drop on Instagram, followers especially swooned over its apple fritters. Responses ranged from desirous, such as "I need them Apple Fritters" to determined, like "I WILL be there for the fritters!" and even defeated, with "I LOVE APPLE FRITTERS! Whew child... Krispy Kreme, y'all are breaking me down."

Of course, it wouldn't be very Krispy Kreme-like if doughnuts weren't also included in the chain's limited-time collection.