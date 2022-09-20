Why Seasonal Eating Is So Important, According To Chef's Table: Pizza's Sarah Minnick - Exclusive

Netflix's "Chef's Table: Pizza" follows six chefs as they share their stories about their careers and their personal takes on all things pizza. However, this show is about much more than just pizza, as chefs share personal struggles, insight into their families, and opinions on the food world. For Sarah Minnick, chef and restauranteur at Lovely's Fifty Fifty in Portland, Oregon, pizza is delicious, yes, but it's also a way to highlight farm-fresh, seasonal ingredients that reflect the bevy of fresh produce available in the Pacific Northwest year-round.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Sarah Minnick shares that her interest in seasonal eating began as she started to work with local farmers who had already adopted a commitment to seasonality. She says, "Once I started to hang out with them and listen to what they had to say and watch their ethos for farming, I started to think, 'I like this idea of eating so seasonally that you have rules to follow and you don't really bend them.' You make sure that you use brussels sprouts and you use kale and you put up a lot of storage crops to be used in the winter. Also, once I started to go to the farmer's market religiously — in the summer there are three days a week where I go, and I get a lot of farm deliveries to Lovely's, too — I started to watch the farm list and be like, 'They have brussels sprouts, kales, parsnips, turnips, and potatoes. All right, we're going to work with these.'"

She also says it definitely helps that the Pacific Northwest experiences mild winters and many farms are still growing and delivering crops even in January and February. Some grow crops that can freeze in the field and, when they thaw, are ready for harvest.