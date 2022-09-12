Sarah Minnick Brings Artistry And Unusual Ingredients To Chef's Table: Pizza - Exclusive Interview

On the topic of farmers and using all of this farm fresh produce and ingredients — when I think of going to the farmer's market, I think of tomatoes and corn and green beans, things like that. How did you go from using your "typical" farmer's market haul to using all of these unique ingredients that you use and that viewers see you using on the show?

It had to do with when I started to work with Ayers Creek Farm, which we visit in the show ... They had this amazing ethos of growing a lot of wintertime produce, different kinds of squash, and they grew a lot of storage crops like beans and corn. Once I started to hang out with them and listen to what they had to say and watch their ethos for farming, I started to think, "I like this idea of eating so seasonally that you have rules to follow and you don't really bend them." You make sure that you use brussels sprouts and you use kale and you put up a lot of storage crops to be used in the winter.

Also, once I started to go to the farmer's market religiously — in the summer there are three days a week where I go, and I get a lot of farm deliveries to Lovely's, too — I started to watch the farm list and be like, "They have brussels sprouts, kales, parsnips, turnips, and potatoes. All right, we're going to work with these."

[The variety] is pretty plentiful. We have very mild winters here, and it takes a lot to shut a farm down, even in January or February. They're still delivering for us and growing great crops that do well in cold weather. Some of them can freeze in the field, and then, when they thaw, you harvest them. Once I started to go through a couple of years of working with farmers, I started to see what they had and what made sense.

Along those lines, geography plays a big role in what you've done. Do you think that you would've ended up in the same line of work, or do you think you would've been so successful with the restaurant, had you been somewhere that's not Portland?

It would depend on the farms. I can't imagine going back to not using farms year-round, and here, luckily, we're not going to have to. But that is a good question ... It's about digging into what's around and what's available. You could be surprised, for sure ... Almost any town that you visit, any major town, will have a farmer's market, especially in the summer. It's becoming more prevalent. People know and appreciate the quality that you can get from buying from a farmer and seeing exactly what you're getting.

I hope we can dig into this more environmentally friendly way of eating where you eat what's in season. You're not trucking stuff all the way around the world. You're not wanting things in the middle of winter that only grow in the summer. In January, you can get cherry tomatoes at the store, but they're not good. They're not worth eating ... It's time to get back on board with the things that actually are good in their seasons, and try to notice the differences and notice the value of that kind of eating.