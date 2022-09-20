How To Get Free Queso From Moe's Today

To celebrate National Queso Day on September 20, Moe's Southwest Grill will be offering a free side of queso to each customer in stores or online through the website or Moes Rewards app, reads a company press release. Those ordering online must purchase an entree through Moe Rewards and opt for queso on the side, while those visiting in person can request the cheesy dip alone.

But you don't have to wait until September every year for the joy queso brings. Moe's is giving three Rewards members a limited-edition container to transport queso in style (and secret). Dubbed the Queso Incognito, this container is designed to look like a speaker, thus eliminating judgment or people hoping to share. Winners of the sweepstakes will also be gifted a card for unlimited "liquid gold" through the end of the year.

If you'd rather not hide your love for queso, you can also purchase cheese-themed merchandise through Moe's website. Some new additions were added just in time for September 20, such as a shirt that has "live, laugh, love," swapped out for "queso, queso, queso."