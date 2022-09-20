Wendy's Mozzarella Stick Burger Is Beating Burger King At Its Own Game
Imagine walking into Burger King and ordering a burger with mozzarella sticks on it. Did you picture the employee behind the counter thinking you've got a wicked case of the munchies? Did they tell you to stop wasting their time and order something that's actually on the menu? While Burger King does have mozzarella sticks, it doesn't offer anything along the lines of a cheeseburger topped off with these deep-fried cheese tubes – not officially, at least.
Some, such as YouTuber theendorsement, might find that a BK Double Cheeseburger is a lot better when you add two or three mozzarella sticks. The idea isn't unique to Burger King. Even the Hallmark Channelvshared a recipe by Josh Stone from Fat Sal's Deli for a steakburger with mozzarella sticks. It's a hack people could use at different chains. Burger King can, however, make the claim that not major every fast food restaurant can offer such a hack. Mcdonald's had mozzarella sticks in 2016 (via People), but they were targeted by a lawsuit alleging they didn't contain 100% real cheese caused, according to NBC Chicago. It would seem that Burger King has something that places it above its longtime rival in at least one regard.
But popularity breeds imitation. Wendy's, it appears, has decided to throw its hat in the ring and create its own version of a mozzarella stick burger.
Wendy's new burger has a mozzarella patty
How can you improve on a burger topped with mozzarella sticks? With more cheese, of course. According to Brand Eating, Wendy's newest burger is part of an exclusive, limited-time-only line of Baconators, with this particular item being known as the Cheesenator. The Cheesenator upgrades the Baconator with a deep-fried mozzarella patty alongside two beef patties, bacon, and even more cheese sauce on a Kaiser bun. Other additions to this Baconator lineup include the Chickenator, which replaces the beef patties with chicken patties, and the Baconator Mushroom Melt, which adds mushrooms.
There is, however, a catch. None of these new Baconators are available in the United States. These sandwiches are exclusive to Wendy's locations in New Zealand. Based on a Facebook post, it appears these burgers have been around since at least August. It's not the first time the brand has released products exclusive to that region. In 2019, Wendy's New Zealand released a "S'Awesome Range" of products that included burgers and fries covered in the chain's "S'Awesome" sauce (via Facebook).
While one can wonder how the addition of a mozzarella patty, which is essentially a giant mozzarella stick, will pair with such a savory sandwich, it goes beyond Burger King's unofficial mozzarella stick sandwich.