Wendy's Mozzarella Stick Burger Is Beating Burger King At Its Own Game

Imagine walking into Burger King and ordering a burger with mozzarella sticks on it. Did you picture the employee behind the counter thinking you've got a wicked case of the munchies? Did they tell you to stop wasting their time and order something that's actually on the menu? While Burger King does have mozzarella sticks, it doesn't offer anything along the lines of a cheeseburger topped off with these deep-fried cheese tubes – not officially, at least.

Some, such as YouTuber theendorsement, might find that a BK Double Cheeseburger is a lot better when you add two or three mozzarella sticks. The idea isn't unique to Burger King. Even the Hallmark Channelvshared a recipe by Josh Stone from Fat Sal's Deli for a steakburger with mozzarella sticks. It's a hack people could use at different chains. Burger King can, however, make the claim that not major every fast food restaurant can offer such a hack. Mcdonald's had mozzarella sticks in 2016 (via People), but they were targeted by a lawsuit alleging they didn't contain 100% real cheese caused, according to NBC Chicago. It would seem that Burger King has something that places it above its longtime rival in at least one regard.

But popularity breeds imitation. Wendy's, it appears, has decided to throw its hat in the ring and create its own version of a mozzarella stick burger.