The Witchy Shake That's Putting A Spell On Jack In The Box Menus

It may almost be fall and pumpkin spice latte season, but it means something else that's fun is also around the corner: Halloween. It's just about time to start thinking of costumes, decorations, and spooky-themed food. Not only do many of us enjoy making creepy bites for parties, but we get a little excited when we see Halloween-themed foods and drinks on the menus of our favorite restaurants.

There are plenty of festive drinks that you can make yourself, especially if you're looking for something for the adults on All Hallows Eve. Mashed has some great recipes for Witchy Cocktails or Candy Corn Cocktails that are perfect for Halloween parties. However, if you're after something to celebrate with during the day, especially when you're busy, you might head down to your favorite fast food joint.

Jack in the Box's mascot has been called one of the creepiest representatives of a brand, per Time, so it seems only fitting that the fast-food chain should create the perfect seasonal drink. The chain is offering a new flavor combination that's sure to thrill both Halloween and fall lovers alike.