Rachael Ray's New Partnership Makes Cooking Easier And More Convenient Than Ever - Exclusive Interview

First of all, why partner with Home Chef? Why did you feel like this was something that would fit your brand?

Well, because they asked me to the dance. For years, I've had interviews about home [cooking] kits and what I thought about them, for obvious reasons. I cooked 30-minute meals for 20 years and still do, and we do slow and long cooking on all the other shows that I work on. But the whole dinner in a box delivered to your door with the ingredients all set for you — I always thought [that] was interesting for people. It serves a bunch of purposes.

For people that are not into cooking at all — and I know many of them, which is weird, because some of them are good friends and I'm like, "Wow, I didn't get you in all these years; you still hate it" — it's daunting. For other people, they feel that they don't have the time, no matter how many times I try and convince them otherwise. Even for people like empty nesters that had big families, they don't know how to scale back to two people or a person. They don't know how to cook less or change their style because they've been cooking the same way for so long. [For those people], there's a lot of purpose in these [boxes] ... This is a nice transition or leg up for people.

The way my grandfather raised me, it behooves everyone, no matter what age you are or what you do for a living, to learn some very basic and smart skills in the kitchen, and ultimately to be able to break down a chicken or make a stock, chop your own vegetables, blanch things, freeze things. It's a much more budget-friendly way to live long-term, to know how to process your own food.

It's also budget-friendly to have food measured out in what you need for that day so that you don't waste food ... I work so hard to try to get people to lower their food waste. It's very mindful and budget-forward to buy what you need and to prepare that food, and [to] have zero waste is a really smart thing. You can believe two things at the same time, and I do.

I haven't seen the reaction to [the Home Chef partnership] yet. We'll see how people react to it, but I hope they like it.