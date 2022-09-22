National Ice Cream Cone Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals

Though Italian immigrant Italo Marchiony claimed to have created ice cream cones in 1896, he didn't receive a patent until September 22, 1903 — the day that eventually became National Ice Cream Cone Day, per Checkiday. Just a year later, around 50 booths at the St. Louis World's Fair sold ice cream in cones, rather than dishes, known as "penny licks" or "licking glasses," as it was before.

But in all possibility, the ice cream cone could have been thought up in 1825, when it appeared in French cookbooks as "little waffles," according to National Day Calendar. The first patented cone-making machine was obtained in 1912 by an Oregon inventor, which he sold to Nabisco in 1928.

To commemorate National Ice Cream Cone Day, well-known brands are offering deals while it's still a bit warm outside. If you're a fan of this sweet treat, you likely don't want to miss this celebration.