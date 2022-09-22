National Ice Cream Cone Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals
Though Italian immigrant Italo Marchiony claimed to have created ice cream cones in 1896, he didn't receive a patent until September 22, 1903 — the day that eventually became National Ice Cream Cone Day, per Checkiday. Just a year later, around 50 booths at the St. Louis World's Fair sold ice cream in cones, rather than dishes, known as "penny licks" or "licking glasses," as it was before.
But in all possibility, the ice cream cone could have been thought up in 1825, when it appeared in French cookbooks as "little waffles," according to National Day Calendar. The first patented cone-making machine was obtained in 1912 by an Oregon inventor, which he sold to Nabisco in 1928.
To commemorate National Ice Cream Cone Day, well-known brands are offering deals while it's still a bit warm outside. If you're a fan of this sweet treat, you likely don't want to miss this celebration.
Baskin-Robbins
From the first day of fall (September 22) to the end of the month, Baskin-Robbins will be offering a free kids-size cone when $15 is spent (per CNET). To activate this deal, you must use the coupon on the BR Mobile App. Additionally, you can receive $2 off its Banana Royal; this treat consists of two scoops of ice cream, banana slices, chopped almonds, and toppings of your choice.
Every month, Baskin-Robbins offers a limited time flavor for customers to enjoy. For September, it's Churro Dulce de Leche, containing churro bites, churro flavored ice cream, crispy cinnamon sugar sprinkles, and dulce de leche swirls.
Blue Bunny
Per CNET, Blue Bunny is serving up a free ice cream cone on September 22 when you order more than $15 of product through DoorDash. Unfortunately, though, California, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nevada, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Wisconsin are excluded from the deal due to dairy laws. There's no promo code needed to redeem your cone — it will be added automatically when $15 of items are in your cart.
The ice cream mogul offers many cone flavors. Its website lists Big Dipper items such as chocolate lovers, cookies 'n cream, and vanilla, and Twist Cones including chocolate peanut butter, strawberry cheesecake, salted caramel cream, and more. It's unknown which variety of cone will be offered free through DoorDash.
Van Leeuwen
Though Van Leeuwen only has stores in New York, California, New Jersey, Texas, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Connecticut, it will still be participating in the fun of National Ice Cream Cone Day. According to CNET, you'll receive a free waffle cone with the purchase of ice cream when you ask for a Cone Day Upgrade.
Van Leeuwen's website details the ice cream flavors you can choose from, including unique selections such as Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Earl Grey Tea, and Affogato. They also have varieties for vegan customers to enjoy, such as Churros & Fudge, Cookie Crumble Strawberry Jam, Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll, and many more.