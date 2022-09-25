Why You Should Always Chill Pie Dough

With the holidays right around the corner, it's important to have all of the Thanksgiving dinner hacks fresh in your mind, and that includes tips for those beloved desserts. After all, with 39% of Mashed survey respondents ranking pumpkin pie as the best Thanksgiving treat, you need to know what you're doing when it comes to creating that perfectly flaky pie crust.

Sure, you could buy a store-bought pie crust. But even with all of the additional holiday stress, YouGov found that 69% of Americans prefer some degree of home cooking when it comes to festive pies. Whether you plan to make a standard pumpkin pie or an autumnal apple pie, having the perfect crust makes all the difference.

You're likely also going to be spending more on this year's holiday refreshments, so there's less room for error in the cooking process. According to The Wall Street Journal, turkey prices are projected to be higher this year. And Americans are still feeling the effects of high grocery store prices, notes ABC News. All the more reason to go into the Thursday celebration armed and ready with all the secrets to crafting the perfect pie crust, right? Wilton test kitchen manager Elizabeth Nelson shared with Mashed why chilling pie dough is such an important step. "While it can be a little more difficult to roll when it's cold, making sure the butter is nice and cold is what creates the pockets of steam necessary for an extra-flaky pie crust," Nelson says.