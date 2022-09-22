Carvel Is Now Serving Your Favorite Treats For Halloween

Halloween is the season for candy lovers. Forget the one single night when free candy is given out more willingly than unwanted advice, you have to be a kid to benefit from that. But the whole month of October is usually rife with deals on giant bags of candy and candy-themed combos and collabs at your favorite fast-food restaurants.

Never one to shirk their cultural responsibility to seasonal specials, Carvel ice cream shoppes have some big shoes to fill if they're going to compete with their own 2021 Halloween promotion — which was good news for Hocus Pocus fans. While it's hard to top "Hocus Pocus"-themed Sanderson sisters shakes, with a special flavor for each colorful witchy sister, Carvel has come up with some pretty tasty treats this Halloween season. As of September 20, Carvel has launched its latest flight of seasonal treats, and while they may not literally fly like the Sanderson sisters, we're confident they'll make a beeline for any chocolate lover's heart.