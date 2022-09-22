The Bizarre Reason Gordon Ramsay's Gin Ad Just Got Banned

Although Gordon Ramsay once mentioned on a 2016 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that his favorite cocktail was a "Wake Up, You Donkey," per Refinery29, the chef's gin brand is getting a different type of wake-up call. A recent advertising campaign for Ramsay's Gin, a collaboration with Eden Mill St Andrews, has caused a rebuke from the Advertising Standards Authority, according to The Guardian. Although Chef Ramsay can tout that his gin is the option "when ordinary just isn't enough" (via Vimeo), those superlatives are implied as advertising conjecture.

Made with botanicals from the Scottish coastline, it appears that the gin brand concept was to blend the chef's heritage with sustainable ingredients to create its particular flavor. While social media posts, commercials, and other endorsements can entice people to purchase a bottle, some laws seek to limit statements that could be misconstrued as fact or imply health benefits.

Within Scotland, the Advertising Standards Authority offers guidance on how companies can avoid "misleading or disappointing consumers." And in a recent social media post from Ramsay's Gin, the liquor brand apparently crossed the line and faced a retort worthy of a "Hell's Kitchen" dressing down.