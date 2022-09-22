Disney Just Put A Spooky Twist On Its Iconic Dole Whip

Have you ever heard those stories about people making yearly pilgrimages to Disney World and thought: "What is it that makes Disney that special?" Is it because people just really like Space Mountain or Big Thunder Railroad? Is it because there are people who are die-hard Disney fans who love seeing every square inch of the park? Is it because Disney has a powerful psychological grip on those who visit it? While these are all very good guesses, to be sure, perhaps an overlooked part of the Disney experience for most is the food. In particular, there's one very select type of food that has earned its spot in the Disney Hall of Fame: the Dole Whip.

According to SFGate, the Dole Whip is a cross between fruit and ice cream that is reminiscent of a fruit-flavored soft serve. It was introduced at Disney World back in 1984 at the Magic Kingdom, although the Dole Company had been serving ice cream with pineapples in Disney prior to then. The dessert's popularity is explained by Insider as being thanks to its light and sweet taste, the fact that it's vegan, and that it can be customized in a wide variety of ways — such as adding alcohol to the mix.

It seems that Disney is experimenting with a new "spooky" flavor of Dole Whip to celebrate the upcoming Halloween season. Where exactly can you get this twist on this beloved Disney park food?