Disney Just Put A Spooky Twist On Its Iconic Dole Whip
Have you ever heard those stories about people making yearly pilgrimages to Disney World and thought: "What is it that makes Disney that special?" Is it because people just really like Space Mountain or Big Thunder Railroad? Is it because there are people who are die-hard Disney fans who love seeing every square inch of the park? Is it because Disney has a powerful psychological grip on those who visit it? While these are all very good guesses, to be sure, perhaps an overlooked part of the Disney experience for most is the food. In particular, there's one very select type of food that has earned its spot in the Disney Hall of Fame: the Dole Whip.
According to SFGate, the Dole Whip is a cross between fruit and ice cream that is reminiscent of a fruit-flavored soft serve. It was introduced at Disney World back in 1984 at the Magic Kingdom, although the Dole Company had been serving ice cream with pineapples in Disney prior to then. The dessert's popularity is explained by Insider as being thanks to its light and sweet taste, the fact that it's vegan, and that it can be customized in a wide variety of ways — such as adding alcohol to the mix.
It seems that Disney is experimenting with a new "spooky" flavor of Dole Whip to celebrate the upcoming Halloween season. Where exactly can you get this twist on this beloved Disney park food?
What's inside the new Jack-o'-Lantern Float?
According to Taste of Home, the new Halloween-themed Dole Whip, appropriately named "The Jack-o'-Lantern Float," has been available in Disney World since September 16. Combining a soda float with classic Dole Whip, the Jack-o'-Lantern float consists of Dole Whip orange soft-serve blended with vanilla soft-serve, orange Fanta, and brown sugar whipped cream and a dusting of graham cracker crumbs. Instagram account, The Theme Park Foodies, posted that the special float can be found in the Sunshine Tree Terrace at the Magic Kingdom section of the park. They also tell us that the float is exclusive to the annual "Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party" celebration.
According to Disney Parks Blog, one can find a variety of desserts and snacks throughout the park during the Halloween season. These can range from milkshakes made with green apple whipped cream, hot dogs topped with spicy siracha mustard and onion relish, cakes shaped like corn cobs, and churros filled with M&Ms and peanut butter. These treats, alongside the Jack-o'-Lantern Float, are only a few of the many weird and wild snacks during the event.
If you're unable to make it down to Disney World to celebrate the festivities, you can still make plenty of your favorite Disney-themed treats at home from recently-released, never-before-seen recipes straight from Mickey Mouse himself, including your own Dole Whip.