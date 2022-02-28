Disney Just Revealed Never-Before-Released Recipes. Here's Where To Find Them

For some people, a trip to a Disney park or resort could mean meeting their favorite cartoon characters. For others, the main attraction might be the thrill and going on every ride. But another possible draw for people who flock to Disney is the food. Those who visited in February might have seen Disney's creative Valentine's Day desserts, which included rose-shaped cakes topped with chocolatey engagement rings. Adults can drink their way around the world at Epcot, or folks can indulge in Disney Dole Whips galore.

There's a lot you might not know about the food at Disneyland, but Disney's food is going to become a little more accessible to us all, even if you're not in one of the theme parks. According to People, Disney World's 50th anniversary is here, and as part of the celebration, Disney is releasing a cookbook with plenty of recipes for fans to whip up.

The cookbook is called "Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World: Recipes & Stories From the Most Magical Place on Earth." Written by Pam Brandon and Marcy Carriker Smothers, it focuses on recipes from Florida's Disney World. Previously, resort- and park-goers could buy it as a limited-edition item when Disney released the cookbook in Fall 2021. But this spring, it'll be available for purchase online.