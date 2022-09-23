TikToker Alejandra Tapia Reveals What Being A Latina Influencer Means To Her - Exclusive Interview

Is there a recipe or ingredient that you just cannot get enough of right now?

I've actually for the past week been eating the same dumplings. I've been eating the same dumplings for the whole week. We went to Costco to return a battery core for my truck, and I always like walking through the aisles. I hate it because I know that once I start walking, it's game over for me. I walk out of that place feeling so guilty because I spent so much money there. But if I don't walk through the aisles, I know I missed something super good.

When I walked through the aisles, there was the sample lady doing the dumpling samples, but she didn't have a line. She didn't have the dumplings ready. I was like, "You know what? I'm starving, and I think those are going to be really good, so I'm going to take them." I took the dumplings, got home, made my own little spicy sauce to it, and oh my gosh, I've been super, super obsessed. I already finished the whole box, and it's a good thing because I usually do a low-carb diet and that was not in the low-carb area. So I'm glad that they're gone and they're done because in my mind I'm like, "I have one box left, or one of those little trays. I'm going to eat that when I get home."

So it's probably dumplings. That's what I've been eating a lot.

Since you're frequent[ly] on TikTok, are there any food trends that you just cannot get on board with?

No, actually. I think I've been on board with all the food trends. Maybe the one that I can't [get on board with] would have to be the watermelon with the mustard? Yeah. I tried it and I couldn't.

What's your favorite food TikTok trend?

There's so many. TikTok makes a lot of things popular, even though they've been a thing, which is the good thing about the app. It introduces things to [a] new audience, and they make it super popular. For example, birria is our party food. We use birria for weddings; we use birria for quinceañeras. That's our party food, but TikTok made it a thing, and they started making the quesabirria tacos. Even though we used to eat them like that, now it's super popular. Seeing how popular it is, and then making it and showing [it] and seeing the audience response to it, it makes it taste even better. It makes you even more proud of what your people make for food.

So I want to say maybe when it comes to birria, I can't get enough of it because there's so many different ways of making it. And even though it's not ... We've always had it, but TikTok made it a trend.