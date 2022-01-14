Lizzo's Unexpected Salad Dressing Choice Has Fans Confused

In Lizzo's new TikTok video, she prepares a breakfast salad of baby kale, super greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, lemon, vegan parmesan cheese, Japanese pickles, crispy vegan chicken nuggets, and cauliflower hash browns. Lizzo dresses the salad with avocado oil and a little salt and pepper, but when she pours a smoky barbecue sauce over the salad at the end of the video, some fans began questioning her choices.

"You had me until you said bbq sauce lol," commented one TikToker, while another posted, "You lost me at the barbecue sauce it just don't sound good with salad." Another user replied, defending Lizzo's culinary decisions. "It's actually really good we have this wing place that makes a bbq chicken salad and its bomb," the user commented while another chimed in, "The Barbecue sauce was a pro move idk what y'all are on."

It seems as if Lizzo might pay no mind to the comments, however. In another TikTok video, she commented on all the "what I eat in a day" videos she sees on the social media platform, stating that people should eat what they feel is right for their bodies. "There is no rule book," Lizzo said.