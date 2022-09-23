What Time Of Day Should You Eat Spice-Filled Food?

When you think of foods packed with spices and herbs, you probably think about dishes like biryani, mole, curry, and pho. While these ingredients always help to add that extra boost of flavor, there may also be some nutritional benefits to enjoying certain spices in your meal.

John Hopkins Medicine tells us that spices like turmeric, ginger, and cayenne may actually have some modest health benefits, such as reducing inflammation, getting rid of nausea, or even providing pain relief. In some cases, adding some spices to your favorite foods may even be able to help reduce allergies. Although more research is needed, the versatility of spices can allow you to enjoy these natural cures in a variety of tasty ways.

For all this talk about the delicious, nutritious benefits of spices, there are some people who may not be able to fully enjoy these benefits as much as others. Some people, according to Kean Health, may be genetically predisposed to not tolerate spices particularly well. One person may be able to eat an incredibly spicy dish without much trouble, while another person may complain that even cinnamon is enough to get their tongue burning. Just as there are people who can eat practically any dish without issue, there are those who naturally struggle with spice, resulting in minor but annoying pains such as heartburn or acid reflux.

According to one professional dietician, however, there may be a "correct" time to enjoy spice-heavy foods and avoid those common pains.