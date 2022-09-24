How To Score A Free Wendy's Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger

Wendy's is an instantly recognizable name in the fast food space. Many think the iconic spot is best known for its cartoon mascot of the same name, who was modeled after founder Dave Thomas' daughter. But, what they are most known for are their fresh "never frozen" burgers (via Wendy's). In fact, they were originally called Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburgers. And, while they may no longer be old-fashioned, burgers are definitely still a large focus of the fast food chain.

Wendy's innovation and upgrades have been top-notch, lately. Just check out their recent news about an upcoming Blazin' Baconator release (via The Fast Food Post) – a double-stacked burger with sweet and spicy bacon and jalapeno cheese, or their fully released Cheesenator that holds a big mozzarella patty atop its burgers (via Brand Eating). With their latest announcement of the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger's return, their game has never been stronger, and Wendy's latest promo may have fans clamoring for a visit.