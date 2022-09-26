There Is Now A Perfect Engagement Ring For PSL Fans
If your favorite part of fall is the influx of all things pumpkin-flavored, you may suffer from a pumpkin spice addiction. While this may seem made up or devised by a member of the anti-pumpkin movement, it's actually real. According to the SC Physician Group, when pumpkin spice (traditionally cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves) are mixed with sugar, it becomes a mildly addictive concoction. While it may not translate into a raging chemical addiction, your body can develop a "biological craving."
Why is this autumn flavor so addictive? It turns out there's a scientific reason you can't get enough of pumpkin spice. Longwood University Professor Catherine Franssen told CNN that, "When an odor or flavor is combined with sucrose or sugar consumption in a hungry person, the person learns at a subconscious, physiological level to associate that flavor with all the wonderful parts of food digestion."
While the word "addiction" can trigger alarm bells in your head, you needn't worry about your penchant for pumpkin spice. In fact, Cedars Sinai posits that the components of pumpkin spice are "antioxidants and antimicrobial agents," and that pumpkins are rich in vitamins. Therefore, your addiction may not actually be that bad. While there are plenty of products to satisfy even the most insatiable yearning, there is now a new, non-edible way to feed your need: A pumpkin spice-themed engagement ring.
This ring features a diamond dab of whipped cream
In a world that appears to offer pumpkin spice everything, there is one industry that has been lacking in PSL-related innovations — until now. Yes, you can add jewelry to the ever-growing list of things that now come steeped in pumpkin spice. According to Angelic Diamonds' website, the planet's first ever Pumpkins Spice Ring promises to be, "the perfect pairing to level up your coffee cup selfies," which is, of course, what every pumpkin spice addict looks for in an engagement ring.
Delish reveals that it sells for $11,300 and is made to incorporate the features of a PSL. Appropriately made of rose gold, the ring boasts white diamonds, orange sapphires, and emerald shoulder stones, and the band is supposed to resemble a pumpkin. At the forefront is a clawed collection of more orange sapphires and white diamonds, mimicking the shape of a coffee cup. On top sits a whipped cream-shaped center diamond, per Angelic Diamonds. The ring box is pumpkin orange, of course, and boasts a distinct pumpkin spice-fragranced interior.
If you or your significant other long for an October pumpkin-themed wedding, this may be the perfect way to start that journey. At the very least, it's likely to make its way onto many of this season's "unexpected pumpkin spice items" listicles.