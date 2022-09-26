There Is Now A Perfect Engagement Ring For PSL Fans

If your favorite part of fall is the influx of all things pumpkin-flavored, you may suffer from a pumpkin spice addiction. While this may seem made up or devised by a member of the anti-pumpkin movement, it's actually real. According to the SC Physician Group, when pumpkin spice (traditionally cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves) are mixed with sugar, it becomes a mildly addictive concoction. While it may not translate into a raging chemical addiction, your body can develop a "biological craving."

Why is this autumn flavor so addictive? It turns out there's a scientific reason you can't get enough of pumpkin spice. Longwood University Professor Catherine Franssen told CNN that, "When an odor or flavor is combined with sucrose or sugar consumption in a hungry person, the person learns at a subconscious, physiological level to associate that flavor with all the wonderful parts of food digestion."

While the word "addiction" can trigger alarm bells in your head, you needn't worry about your penchant for pumpkin spice. In fact, Cedars Sinai posits that the components of pumpkin spice are "antioxidants and antimicrobial agents," and that pumpkins are rich in vitamins. Therefore, your addiction may not actually be that bad. While there are plenty of products to satisfy even the most insatiable yearning, there is now a new, non-edible way to feed your need: A pumpkin spice-themed engagement ring.