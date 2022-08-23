The Unexpected Pumpkin Spice Item That's About To Hit Costco
There's nothing that says fall like the taste of pumpkin spice. And, there's nothing that welcomes the arrival of the fall season like the emergence of pumpkin spice products at every corner of the food scene. From the Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks to the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard treat at Dairy Queen, it's no wonder we can practically smell the spicy-sweet aroma in the air once September rolls around.
Pumpkin spice season isn't just limited to our favorite restaurant chains and coffee shops, though. Grocery stores are well aware of the soft spot consumers have for the emblematic fall flavor, and many of them also take the opportunity to hop on the seasonal bandwagon. Trader Joe's, for instance, offers an entire selection of pumpkin spice-flavored products, like pumkin-spiced pretzels, cinnamon rolls, and even samosas, to name a few (via Chicago Tribune). Now that next fall season is just around the corner, Costco, too, is turning its stores into a pumpkin spice soirée with a sweet new product.
Dipping into the pumpkin spice market
We at Mashed were over the moon when food company La Terra Fina shared that their limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Dessert Dip would be available at Costco starting October 1, 2022. Known for their expansive selection of savory dips and spreads, Costco shoppers are certainly in for a treat now that La Terra Fina is finally joining in on the growing dessert dip trend — and combining it with the seasonally-adored pumpkin spice flavor. What makes it stand out, though, is that this dessert dip contains no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. It's also certified gluten-free.
So, how exactly should one consume pumpkin spice dessert dip? According to La Terra Fina, the "seasoned-to-perfection dessert dip is delicious on its own, or as a flavor booster in any seasonal/holiday treats." They also recommend it "solo with fruit, graham crackers, pretzels, or whatever your heart desires." In other words: Get creative! And, if you're a member of the Costco tribe, don't forget to keep an eye open when October 1 hits.