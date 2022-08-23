The Unexpected Pumpkin Spice Item That's About To Hit Costco

There's nothing that says fall like the taste of pumpkin spice. And, there's nothing that welcomes the arrival of the fall season like the emergence of pumpkin spice products at every corner of the food scene. From the Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks to the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard treat at Dairy Queen, it's no wonder we can practically smell the spicy-sweet aroma in the air once September rolls around.

Pumpkin spice season isn't just limited to our favorite restaurant chains and coffee shops, though. Grocery stores are well aware of the soft spot consumers have for the emblematic fall flavor, and many of them also take the opportunity to hop on the seasonal bandwagon. Trader Joe's, for instance, offers an entire selection of pumpkin spice-flavored products, like pumkin-spiced pretzels, cinnamon rolls, and even samosas, to name a few (via Chicago Tribune). Now that next fall season is just around the corner, Costco, too, is turning its stores into a pumpkin spice soirée with a sweet new product.