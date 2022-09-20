Is McDonald's Bringing Back Happy Meal Halloween Buckets?

When it comes to holidays, the fast food industry has an uncanny ability to capitalize on the festivities. For example, McDonald's has little association with Saint Patrick of Ireland, but the chain's famed Shamrock Shake has cemented itself as a symbol of both spring and St. Patrick's Day. Why should Halloween — the season of ghosts, ghouls, and buckets full of candy — be treated any differently?

Fast food chains' attempts at cashing in on spooky season have been as mixed as your average trick-or-treat haul. In 2015, Burger King sold a Whopper with a pitch-black bun, which completely flopped due to some rather embarrassing side effects. The previous year, Subway's Halloween ad, meant to portray its sandwiches as a "healthy" alternative to candy, was slammed for its sexist undertones (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Of course, there have been more successful forays into the Halloween season than black burger buns and body-shaming commercials. Just as McDonald's managed to instill a green milkshake as a symbol of St. Patrick's Day, the fast food giant made another nostalgic menu item a hallmark of October: the "Halloween Happy Meal," served in a retro trick-or-treat pail that's rumored to be returning in 2022.