Gail Simmons' Peach Dessert Is Turning Heads On Instagram

It's fall, and for a lot of people, that means that it's baking season. And while most fall dessert recipes seem to center on apples, pears, and pumpkin, in places like California, there's one sweet stone fruit that's still available: peaches (via California Farmland Trust). The peach harvest can last through October, which means that before switching over to other, heartier fall fruits, cooks shouldn't pass up the opportunity to make the most of the last sweet, ripe peaches of the season. The same is true in much of Europe, and in the U.K., fresh peaches can often be found in season through September (via Fruits of the Forage).

That's good news for chef Gail Simmons. Like her "Top Chef" co-star Padma Lakshmi, who has been sharing her U.K. foodie adventures (like her unusual birthday dessert) while in London filming the show, Simmons recently took to social media to share herself digging into a very special peach indeed (via Instagram). At first glance, it looks like a ripe peach sitting in a golden display box, but when Simmons cuts into the peach with a golden knife, a sweet surprise is revealed inside.