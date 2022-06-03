Cronut® Creator Dominique Ansel Reveals His Greatest Chef Influences - Exclusive

When it comes to the one chef that Ansel wants to cook dinner for him, he said, "There [are] many, and I love food. I love eating stuff. I love Dominique Crenn. She's a friend of mine. I haven't tried her food yet, and I would love to go to San Francisco and try her food." Ansel is a busy guy, so he hasn't made it to her restaurant just yet. But it's definitely on his agenda. "I haven't had a chance yet to go, but it's on my list for sure. She's an unbelievable chef and friend and person in general. I love who she is [and] what she does. I would love to try her food."

The world of TV baking is reaching an all-time high, too, especially with streaming services and shows like, "Is It Cake?" as well as the engineering-infused show, "Baking Impossible." Ansel himself has some thoughts on a good show or challenge idea for the world of TV baking. "I have been invited to be a guest chef and judge [for] different shows. It's always a matter of having the right show and having enough time for myself to go there and do those things," he said. "I have a lot of ideas for a challenge. I'll give you one. I think it'll be cool to have a challenge with zero gravity. Either you have to eat or build a cake in zero gravity. I think it'll be very difficult, but very fun to watch." This pitch sounds absolutely chaotic, and we're so here for it. Netflix, we hope you are listening.

The Share Lunch Fight Hunger campaign will run until June 3, and donations can be made here.