Padma Lakshmi's Unusual Birthday Dessert Is Turning Heads

Padma Lakshmi has seen incredible highs and lows this past year. The television personality and prolific writer won her first James Beard Foundation Award, three Critics' Choice Awards, and began filming season 2 of "Taste the Nation." At the same time, Lakshmi was coping with the deaths of her grandmother and friend Arthur Chadbourne and the recent stabbing of her ex-husband Salmon Rushdie (via New York Post).

No stranger to difficult moments and painful lessons, Lakshmi doesn't dwell on the negative or shy away from obstacles. Like the 7-inch scar on her arm from a car accident at 14, Lakshmi embraces imperfections, calling her scar "my brand statement" instead of hiding the mark in shame (per Biography). So when Lakshmi turned 52 this summer, the "Top Chef" host took to Instagram to express how thankful she was instead of focusing on what she lost this year.

Underscoring how blessed she felt, the former model posted a photo on Twitter proudly displaying her bikini-clad body taken on holiday in Hawaii in April, declaring, "This is 52." Receiving almost 400 comments, Lakshmi was both praised for the incredible shape she's in, called a 'role model for young women' but also chastised for being 'tone-deaf' and bragging about herself.

Not deterred by the trolls, Lakshmi continued her birthday celebration and posted highlights from her birthday dinner at Frog by Adam Handling where Lakshmi enjoyed an 18-course tasting menu, including a birthday dessert popular in London but new to the U.S.