Lindsay Lohan Answered Burning Questions About Food

If you're a Lindsay Lohan fan you're probably wondering where she's been for the last 15 years. While you may often reminisce about the days of "Freaky Friday" and her epic appearance on "Mean Girls," the once buzzworthy teenage celebrity has taken a backseat in the public eye after being center stage for so many years. As it turns out, she's now an adult and has some keen opinions about food.

Lohan has come a long way since her 2006 interview with Vanity Fair where she discussed the pressures she felt while receiving continued scrutiny from the general public. In 2008, Lohan fans got a glimpse of what the young actress often ate during her busy days on set (via The Guardian). In her past life, Lohan opted for fresh fruit smoothies, lunch plates full of dark leafy vegetables, and sashimi.

More than a decade later in 2020, Lohan recalled her favorite family dish of spaghetti and meatballs along with her taste for sea urchins on an episode of "Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast" (per YouTube). While her grown-up persona is much milder than her rebellious teenage days, Lohan can still spit truth about her favorite foods. In her latest podcast episode from "The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan" the celebrity chats with her sister Aliana about their favorite snacks and fast food restaurants.