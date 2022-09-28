Publix Is Helping Hurricane Preppers Ease Their Anxiety

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida early on September 29, 2022. With the likelihood of "catastrophic wind damage" many Floridians are prepping for disaster (via National Hurricane Center). Even if you're not in the zone where you need to board up your windows, running around to five grocery stores for bottled water and batteries for your flashligh is sure to increase your anxiety. However, one Southern grocery chain is offering a respite to those panicked about Hurricane Ian.

For starters, Florida storm-preppers can head to their local Publix to pick up everything they need as Hurricane Ian makes landfall, provided they don't live in an evacuation zone. For a brief refresher, according to the CDC, that's at least one gallon of water per person per day, and food that needs minimal cooking or refrigeration, like canned tuna or canned vegetables. And, don't try to use a camp stove or grill inside as the CDC warns of dangerous smoke inhalation.

In addition, you may also be able to pick up a sweet treat. If you head to the bakery section you may find what has become known as the "hurricane cake."