Publix Launched 15-Minute Delivery, But You Won't Find It Everywhere

Despite concerns over exploitative practices and accessibility, online grocery delivery services have become an essential part of many people's lives, especially over the past two years (via Think Global Health). And it's easy to see why, as Shopfood.com points out that online grocery delivery is not only convenient from a time-saving perspective but can also make shopping more streamlined through saved item lists. By making price comparisons easier, there's also the potential for customers to save money on their favorite repeat purchases.

Good Housekeeping recommends services like Walmart Grocery, Shipt, and FreshDirect for anyone looking to start exploring this shopping option. Many of these companies offer one-hour windows for their deliveries. Now Instacart, one of the most well-known brands in the sector, is partnering with supermarket chain Publix on a new service that promises some of the fastest delivery times yet. But it's currently only available for a select few.