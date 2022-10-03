Cold Stone Just Brought Back Its Iconic Halloween Ice Cream

When it comes to satisfying your sweet tooth all month long, you can either munch on Boo Batter Ice Cream by its spirited self, with your chosen favorite toppings and mix-ins, or as part of the Trick or Treat signature creation. The Trick or Treat Creation includes a sweet mix of Boo Batter ice cream, Kit Kat pieces, bits of classic Halloween Oreo cookies (with orange creme filling), and M&M's. You can even eat the sundae out of an orange-colored waffle cone or waffle bowl. Cold Stone shared the announcement on Instagram and many fans were thrilled for its homecoming. One user commented, "It's my favorite. One of the reasons I love October." Another chimed in with, "Only the baddest make seasonal comebacks. Welcome back, boo-tiful."

"We're shrieking with excitement to bring back our ever-popular Boo Batter Ice Cream this month," Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands, Cold Stone's parent company, expressed in a statement. "Our guests can't get enough of this ghostly, jet black ice cream, so get it while you can before it turns back into our original Cake Batter Ice Cream!"

The Boo Batter flavor will be available at Cold Stone Creamery stores through Halloween, which falls on Monday, October 31.