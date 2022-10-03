Cold Stone Just Brought Back Its Iconic Halloween Ice Cream
Spooky season has officially arrived, and brands everywhere are kicking off the autumnal celebrations in the most unique — and tastiest — ways possible. As crisp leaves fall from the trees and cover the ground and the air begins to cool, food establishments across the nation are adding festive items to their menus in time for Halloween. And just because the temps are dropping doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to chilled desserts. Thankfully, Cold Stone Creamery recently announced the annual return of its Boo Batter Ice Cream, much to fans' delight.
At first glance, it may look bizarre, but have no fear: Boo Batter Ice Cream is simply Cold Stone's famous Cake Batter Ice Cream dyed an eerie shade of pitch black, per a press release, creating a perfect feeling of spine-tingling indulgence. If you want to enjoy this frozen treat, here's how long you have to get your hands on a scoop — or two.
Cold Stone's Boo Batter is back for the month of October
When it comes to satisfying your sweet tooth all month long, you can either munch on Boo Batter Ice Cream by its spirited self, with your chosen favorite toppings and mix-ins, or as part of the Trick or Treat signature creation. The Trick or Treat Creation includes a sweet mix of Boo Batter ice cream, Kit Kat pieces, bits of classic Halloween Oreo cookies (with orange creme filling), and M&M's. You can even eat the sundae out of an orange-colored waffle cone or waffle bowl. Cold Stone shared the announcement on Instagram and many fans were thrilled for its homecoming. One user commented, "It's my favorite. One of the reasons I love October." Another chimed in with, "Only the baddest make seasonal comebacks. Welcome back, boo-tiful."
"We're shrieking with excitement to bring back our ever-popular Boo Batter Ice Cream this month," Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands, Cold Stone's parent company, expressed in a statement. "Our guests can't get enough of this ghostly, jet black ice cream, so get it while you can before it turns back into our original Cake Batter Ice Cream!"
The Boo Batter flavor will be available at Cold Stone Creamery stores through Halloween, which falls on Monday, October 31.