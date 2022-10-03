Applebee's Just Brought Back Its Halloween Cocktail Classics

Applebee's has been offering cheap cocktail deals for some time now. In October 2017, the casual dining chain introduced $1 cocktails called Dollaritas, and the success was so great that it was followed up with $1 Long Island Iced Teas months later (per Eater). Following the cocktail promotions, the usually slow lobby was full of guests waiting for tables, and cocktails were being mixed in massive batches to keep up with demand. According to CNBC, sales grew 7.7% in 2018's third-quarter, which beat out the rest of the industry. "The beverage program is important to us," president John Cywinski said. "Half of our growth is dine-in and a good chunk of that is beverage driven."

Another way the company promotes its beverages is by branding them for specific holidays and seasons. In December 2020, Applebee's rolled out $5 Sleigh Bell Sips just in time for Christmas (per Taste of Home). The beverages included Reindeer Punch and The Berry Merry Colada. The company has also been known to celebrate Halloween — and this year is no exception.