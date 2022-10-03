Twitter Is Roasting Ron DeSantis For Waffle House Line Cooking Fail

Twitter is poking fun at Governor Ron DeSantis after seeing a video of him trying to serve hash browns. This video was a product of DeSantis helping out at a Waffle House on October 1, in response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian in parts of Florida.

The natural disaster left a particularly large wake of destruction as it passed through southwest Florida, leaving many towns flooded and residents without power (via Fox Business). In an effort to support the affected communities, DeSantis visited a local restaurant in Punta Gorda, Florida to assist in providing meals to those with minimal access to food and electricity because of the storm.

DeSantis was given the particular task of scooping the chain's renowned hash browns onto plates, but the outcome wasn't just pleasing diners and helping offset the stress of the natural disaster. The governor's community service efforts also resulted in a hilarious video that gained traction on Twitter.