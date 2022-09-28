Waffle House Is Letting Florida Know Just How Bad Hurricane Ian May Get

Everyone with a Waffle House in their neighborhood knows the greasy spoon is open come rain or shine, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. But, there are some weather conditions even Waffle House cannot defy — like in 2017 when Hurricane Irma blew out a window at a location in Davie, Florida, forcing the restaurant to close until it was fixed, per the Miami Herald.

The diner's reputation for reliability is such that emergency officials began (unofficially) using the restaurant's decision to stay open or to close as a barometer of how bad things were expected to get — giving birth to the Waffle House Index. While Florida's former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate gets full credit for inventing the term, the year it came into use appears to be under some dispute, with some saying the term was coined in 2004 after a cluster of hurricanes hit the East Coast, according to The Economist. Others, like AccuWeather, say Fugate adopted the term in 2011, after the Joplin tornado, which caused $2.8 billion worth of damage.

Regardless of when it was born, Fugate tells Fox 13 News, "Waffle House became almost like a rough guidepost. If it was open and had a full menu we probably weren't in the worst-hit areas yet."