Dominique Crenn On Creating Art In The Kitchen For Cancer Awareness - Exclusive Interview

You chose Baja Shrimp Tacos as your Pinktober menu collaboration with the Hard Rock Cafe. What inspired that?

The first thing is that I needed to celebrate the time and place where I am in California, and celebrate the beautiful legacy of what the Mexican heritage gave to California. Because we all know that California used to belong to Mexico. It's also about the way of life and bringing sunshine to the plate.

Pinktober is a breast cancer fundraiser, and you had your own journey with that. Do you have any advice for people who are dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis?

Yes. Thank you for the question. In 2019, I was told that I had cancer, and it was a triple-negative breast cancer, which is quite a difficult cancer to go through. The reason why I became vocal about it is that about one out of eight women in the United States will have breast cancer, I believe. It was important to be vocal about it, that cancer should not be looked at as something shameful, but as something that we can deal with. It's all about getting information, making sure to keep your head together and not being afraid to have your family and your loved ones around you — and to have as much support as you can, because it's not an easy journey.

Hopefully today, I'm cancer-free, but it is going to be my life journey to make sure that every six months I get a checkup. I try not to look at it as a disease, but look at it as, "Hey, it's happening to me, what can I do to make sure that I can go through it without feeling bad about it?" What I say to people out there is surround yourself with love, support, and great information, and make sure that you have a great doctor that can walk you through it, and eat good food too. Food is medicine, so it's also part of it.