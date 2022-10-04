Trader Joe's New Pumpkin Bisque Is Turning Heads On Instagram
Trader Joe's usually knocks the seasonal fall products out of the park. However, nothing is perfect all the time, and last fall's bisque was a rare fail for the grocery store. Last year's pumpkin bisque from Trader Joe's left fans unimpressed. According to Eat This, Not That, the bisque was so bad they listed it as one of the worst fall food items at Trader Joe's alongside the Pumpkin Cheesecake and Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese Bites.
Reviews for the Pumpkin Bisque on Trader Joe's Reviews were harsh, with one commenter saying, "Yikes, I didn't think anything with pumpkin could taste bad. I was wrong, this is a big NO!" Another commenter echoed the sentiment, writing, "This was a big no for us. Tasted very plain. No chunks of anything and very little seasoning. Almost like puréed pumpkin." Luckily, Trader Joe's has more than one seasonal bisque, and the similar but more complex Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque is full of fall flavors and rave reviews (via Trader Joe's).
A fan-favorite pumpkin bisque
A major upgrade, the Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque is currently on shelves for $3.99 for 20 oz of soup. Naming it a bisque rather than a soup is purposeful as Trader Joe's bisque is full of pumpkin puree, butternut squash, and other seasonal flavors like brown butter, nutmeg, and sage, making a warm and hearty meal (via Trader Joe's). A popular fan account on Instagram, @traderjoeslist, posted a picture of the bisque on shelves and many followers have left comments expressing their love for the packaged bisque. One commenter wrote, "This is my favorite. I always buy extra and freeze it. So good." Another commenter gave their advice on how to upgrade the soup with other Trader Joe's ingredients. "Get the pumpkin spice pumpkin seeds and sprinkle on top of soup (love!)"
While the updated Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque recipe seems to have appeased disappointed customers from last fall, there is still a creamy Trader Joe's soup that has Instagram divided.