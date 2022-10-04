Trader Joe's New Pumpkin Bisque Is Turning Heads On Instagram

Trader Joe's usually knocks the seasonal fall products out of the park. However, nothing is perfect all the time, and last fall's bisque was a rare fail for the grocery store. Last year's pumpkin bisque from Trader Joe's left fans unimpressed. According to Eat This, Not That, the bisque was so bad they listed it as one of the worst fall food items at Trader Joe's alongside the Pumpkin Cheesecake and Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese Bites.

Reviews for the Pumpkin Bisque on Trader Joe's Reviews were harsh, with one commenter saying, "Yikes, I didn't think anything with pumpkin could taste bad. I was wrong, this is a big NO!" Another commenter echoed the sentiment, writing, "This was a big no for us. Tasted very plain. No chunks of anything and very little seasoning. Almost like puréed pumpkin." Luckily, Trader Joe's has more than one seasonal bisque, and the similar but more complex Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque is full of fall flavors and rave reviews (via Trader Joe's).