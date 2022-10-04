GBBO's Rebs Claims She Was 'Forced' Home On Bread Week

"Great British Bake Off" fans might have found themselves wondering, "Why were Rebs and Abdul missing from 'Bread Week'?" Rebs Lightbody and Abdul Rehman Sharif were both absent, according to Decider, and rumors about the reason began making the rounds on social media. Some speculated that they might have taken a sick day to play hooky, because "Bread Week" is considered to be so challenging. The official Twitter account for "The Great British Bake Off" wrote, "Both Rebs and Abdul were a bit under the weather during Bread Week." But Lightbody still felt the need to address the rumors herself, explaining that she "was forced to go home for the safety of all in the tent."

"Bread week was actually one of my favorite weeks, but I was not physically allowed to be in the tent no matter how much I begged," Lightbody replied to one Twitter user. She insisted in another tweet, "Ironically it was one week I absolutely didn't want to miss... But I guess that's the bake off curse, always missing your best weeks." She found some sympathetic ears.

User @Minimaz1980 accepted the explanation and wished they could have seen Lightbody in action. Even @justthatjon, who had joked about choosing to be ill for "Bread Week," told her to "ignore the haters." Thankfully, it seems like Lightbody's illness hasn't prevented her from continuing in the competition, as a preview for the next episode shared by co-host Matt Lucas showed Rebs in the tent (via Twitter).