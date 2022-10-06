Tim Hortons' Bucket Of Timbits Is Back For Halloween

People do not mess around when it comes to coffee, which is probably why the world's first Tim Hortons location opened in Ontario in 1964 to great fanfare, according to the company site. The coffee and donut purveyor has since seen a lot of growth, and although it's particularly dominant in its native Canada, it has spread to 12 U.S. states, with a particular presence in Michigan (205 stores), New York (248), and Ohio (135). Very well known for its java, the brand's donuts and "Timbits," which are basically just donut holes with a more entertaining name, are also beloved menu staples.

Now, Tim Hortons is getting into the spirit of Halloween with a fun (and useful!) promotional deal. Considering that October is here and the weather is turning cooler, themed promos are starting to pop up all over the place. Last year, Chipotle gave away 500,000 "Booritos" in time for Halloween, in recognition of the chain's 25th anniversary, per a press release. Burger King is continuing its Halloween-themed Whopper trend, this year reportedly with the Ghost Pepper Whopper, which will feature orange buns, per fast food industry news Instagrammer Markie_Devo. Undoubtedly, more Halloween-centric offerings will continue to trickle into the public consciousness in the coming weeks, although few will be as sweet as the one Tim Hortons is putting out.