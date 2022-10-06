The Latest TikTok Coffee Trend Has Shambles Written All Over It

There are TikTok food hacks that are total game changers and then there are some that may make for great video, but who in the french toast is going to want to eat that? For example, corn ribs ... game changer; pasta served straight off a countertop, pass thanks (per Paste). TikTok has gifted us more than just rapper Lil Nas X, it's started countless food trends in the past few years. Even if you're not a fan of the viral video-sharing site, you've probably heard of a green goddess salad. Yup, that's a TikTok food trend. This delicious blend of cabbage, cucumbers, chives, and green onions counts rapper and flautist Lizzo among its many fans and even made its way onto traditional media with an appearance on the Today show following its TikTok fame.

We've also seen some great beverages come and go in those in super short video clips, perhaps most notably South Korean dalgona coffee, a remarkable whipped coffee drink made using instant coffee (via Food Network). Now there's a new trending coffee on TikTok, and while it may not be as photogenic as its frothy predecessor, this newest iteration certainly looks delicious.