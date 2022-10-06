The Elf On The Shelf Cereal Is Back With A Totally Unique Twist

When preparing for a house guest, it's a good idea to request a list of your visitor's favorite food and drinks, according to Gentleman's Gazette. However, if your guest happens to be a Scout Elf, a list of preferred snacks is readily available at Elf on the Shelf's website. Apparently, Scout Elves are quite the epicureans, enjoying everything from "candy, pies and cakes galore" to "sweets, snacks and more!"

While it may be a little early for your Elf on the Shelf to begin making a nightly pilgrimage from the North Pole, it is time for Kellogg's The Elf on the Shelf products to make their annual return to store shelves. According to a press release, a new Christmas cereal is comin' to town. For cereal lovers who are not even ready to think about anything Santa-related, on the other hand, there is still a more spooky cereal option available from the brand.

According to the announcement, Kellogg's new flavor, The Elf on the Shelf North Pole Snow Creme Cereal, is made with "frosted star pieces and mini marshmallows" and has a vanilla-like flavor. But, Kellogg's has a little holiday "magic" up its sleeve with this latest cereal creation, and there's something especially cool about The Elf on the Shelf North Pole Snow Creme Cereal.