Hocus Pocus Themed Cereal Is Just In Time For Spooky Season
When the spooky season nears, Halloween fans might set their sights on a movie they have to watch to properly get into the ghoulish holiday spirit. While some may choose the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" or "Ghost Busters" as their must-see Halloween flick, others might pick "Hocus Pocus." In fact, the movie is so popular that, according to USA Today, Freeform played it "27 times" during its 2020 31 days of Halloween TV special to appease fans of the Sanderson sisters.
So when Disney announced that "Hocus Pocus" would be getting a sequel this year on September 30 (per Seventeen), we can only imagine that longtime lovers of the iconic film found themselves crying tears of joy. However, "Hocus Pocus" isn't only conjuring up a new film this Halloween season. According to the Kitchn, Disney has partnered with Kelloggs to release a cereal to celebrate the sequel. And fans who dined on food made with Walmart's "Hocus Pocus"-themed baking kits may want to know when they would be able to pour a bowl of "Hocus Pocus 2's" specialty cereal.
Hocus Pocus 2's Berry Brew cereal is charming this year's spooky season
Hitting stores this month, as noted by the Kitchn, the "Hocus Pocus 2"-themed Berry Brew cereal is made of "berry brew-flavored purple, orange, and yellow star-shaped pieces topped with green and purple flecks." And "Hocus Pocus" lovers who set out to try the treat will be able to choose between buying a 7.7-ounce box for $4.29 or a 12-ounce box for $5.29.
Kellogg's also took to Instagram to announce the limited edition product, and "Hocus Pocus" fans in the comment section reported they couldn't wait to try a bowl. User junkfoodinthetrunk3 wrote, "Oh mmm ggggg. Completely obsessed!! If I don't get this cereal I'm going to cry." An enthusiastic post from dncsnacksterz read, "Ohhh how exciting new movie and a new cereal! Winning."
While Kellogs has not disclosed exactly when the cereal will stop appearing on store shelves, the announced August release ensures that the boxes will arrive in time for the "Hocus Pocus" sequel's exclusive premiere on Disney+ in September. After all, the Berry Brew cereal was practically meant to be a "Hocus Pocus 2" watch party snack – whether people eat it as-is or use it in a "Hocus Pocus"-themed caricature board.