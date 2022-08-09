Hocus Pocus Themed Cereal Is Just In Time For Spooky Season

When the spooky season nears, Halloween fans might set their sights on a movie they have to watch to properly get into the ghoulish holiday spirit. While some may choose the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" or "Ghost Busters" as their must-see Halloween flick, others might pick "Hocus Pocus." In fact, the movie is so popular that, according to USA Today, Freeform played it "27 times" during its 2020 31 days of Halloween TV special to appease fans of the Sanderson sisters.

So when Disney announced that "Hocus Pocus" would be getting a sequel this year on September 30 (per Seventeen), we can only imagine that longtime lovers of the iconic film found themselves crying tears of joy. However, "Hocus Pocus" isn't only conjuring up a new film this Halloween season. According to the Kitchn, Disney has partnered with Kelloggs to release a cereal to celebrate the sequel. And fans who dined on food made with Walmart's "Hocus Pocus"-themed baking kits may want to know when they would be able to pour a bowl of "Hocus Pocus 2's" specialty cereal.