The Fall Trader Joe's Soup That Just Made Its Way Back To Shelves
Some call it fall, some call it autumn, and others call it soup season. If you're in the latter category, you understand the appeal of curling up on the couch in front of a roaring fire with your hands wrapped around a bowl of piping hot soup. You may enjoy a homemade hearty soup that's filled with goodness or maybe you love one of the most popular canned soups in the United States in a chicken noodle or tomato flavor. Whatever you choose, essentially you are sipping on cozy comfort in a bowl.
Trader Joe's, famous for its seasonal products and releases, has also gotten in on the soup game this fall. The popular fan account @traderjoeslist on Instagram recently spotted a new variety on the shelf at their local Trader Joe's in West Hills, California. While new this year, it's a soup that's been around before — and has received a lot of praise. Here's what you should know about the return of Trader Joe's Autumnal Harvest Soup.
It's a fan favorite among shoppers
The post by @traderjoeslist on Instagram revealed that Trader Joe's Autumnal Harvest Soup is back in stores for the season. At the California stores, a 25-ounce jar of the "creamy tomato based coup with pumpkin and butternut squash" costs $3.99 and contains three one-cup servings. Each of those servings has 150 calories, with tomato puree listed as the main ingredient. The original poster notes that not only can you enjoy it as a soup, but you can also use it as a base for pasta sauce.
Many people who have tried it in the past are big fans. "Already gone through 2 jars," one person wrote on Instagram, while another added, "Favorite fall soup!" The blogger at Aldi Reviewer describes it as "one part pureed soup and one part chunky soup." She says, "It's flavorful and can be a good soup to dip a grilled cheese sandwich in, but how much you like it depends on how much you like pumpkin and squash."