The Fall Trader Joe's Soup That Just Made Its Way Back To Shelves

Some call it fall, some call it autumn, and others call it soup season. If you're in the latter category, you understand the appeal of curling up on the couch in front of a roaring fire with your hands wrapped around a bowl of piping hot soup. You may enjoy a homemade hearty soup that's filled with goodness or maybe you love one of the most popular canned soups in the United States in a chicken noodle or tomato flavor. Whatever you choose, essentially you are sipping on cozy comfort in a bowl.

Trader Joe's, famous for its seasonal products and releases, has also gotten in on the soup game this fall. The popular fan account @traderjoeslist on Instagram recently spotted a new variety on the shelf at their local Trader Joe's in West Hills, California. While new this year, it's a soup that's been around before — and has received a lot of praise. Here's what you should know about the return of Trader Joe's Autumnal Harvest Soup.