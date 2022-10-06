The Hard Seltzer Brand That Is Now Exclusive To Professional Pickleball

Drinking an alcoholic beverage while playing pickleball is not a great idea. Drinking one after playing or as a spectator? Well, that's encouraged, especially by the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA). In fact, Molson Coors Beverage Company has announced a partnership with the PPA. The beverage company's agreement means it will provide hard seltzer, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages to fans of the PPA Tour, which began this week in Las Vegas.

Pickleball — the fastest growing sport in the country — is a cross between tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, according to USA Pickleball, the national governing body for the sport. From Washington state, where the sport began in 1965, to Minnesota to Florida, pickleball is popular among all ages. It even has the attention of basketball legend LeBron James, who plans to buy a professional pickleball team (per MarketWatch).

In 2021, there were 4.8 million recreational pickleball players in the United States. The rate of growth in the last two years is 39.3%, says the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA). The majority of core players — those who play more than eight times a year — are 55 and older (per SFIA). It appeals to older players because it's low impact and easy to learn. However, the largest number (33.5%) of casual players — defined as those who play less than eight times a year — are 18 to 34 years old, according to USA Pickleball. That's just the demographic the hard seltzer brand likely hopes to attract.