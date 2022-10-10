Guy Fieri Hilariously Parodied 2022's Most Controversial Film

If at some point, you have not been knee-deep in the "Don't Worry Darling" drama, you will be now. The movie, which had already been quite the affair due to its cast, has been conjuring a media buzz lately over some alleged drama on the set and subsequently on the press tour.

Vox did a great job explaining the many pieces of the puzzle. To start, there was the rumor that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were having an affair on set before Wilde and her boyfriend Jason Sudeikis had broken up. This led to Sudeikis serving Wilde custody papers mid-press tour stop while she was on stage.

And even her cooking show could likely not calm down Florence Pugh, another star of the film, who allegedly did not get along with the new director and took issue with the movie becoming a conduit for sex scenes. This was after Shia Labeouf, who was originally slated to direct the film, was supposedly unceremoniously let go. Pugh has been effusive towards any press but has made her thoughts about that, and Wilde's and Styles' relationship, very public.

And that doesn't even scratch the surface of spit-gate, in which a rumor, accompanied by a video, swirled, causing fans to speculate that Styles spit on Chris Pine at one of their tour stops. Given the hot mess that is the press, it's hard to imagine parodying the movie itself, and yet Guy Fieri just couldn't help himself.