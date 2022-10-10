Guy Fieri Hilariously Parodied 2022's Most Controversial Film
If at some point, you have not been knee-deep in the "Don't Worry Darling" drama, you will be now. The movie, which had already been quite the affair due to its cast, has been conjuring a media buzz lately over some alleged drama on the set and subsequently on the press tour.
Vox did a great job explaining the many pieces of the puzzle. To start, there was the rumor that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were having an affair on set before Wilde and her boyfriend Jason Sudeikis had broken up. This led to Sudeikis serving Wilde custody papers mid-press tour stop while she was on stage.
And even her cooking show could likely not calm down Florence Pugh, another star of the film, who allegedly did not get along with the new director and took issue with the movie becoming a conduit for sex scenes. This was after Shia Labeouf, who was originally slated to direct the film, was supposedly unceremoniously let go. Pugh has been effusive towards any press but has made her thoughts about that, and Wilde's and Styles' relationship, very public.
And that doesn't even scratch the surface of spit-gate, in which a rumor, accompanied by a video, swirled, causing fans to speculate that Styles spit on Chris Pine at one of their tour stops. Given the hot mess that is the press, it's hard to imagine parodying the movie itself, and yet Guy Fieri just couldn't help himself.
Fieri's 'Don't Worry Diner' wins the internet
Guy Fieri is known for his charm, humor, and fun food shows like the wildly popular "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" and "Guy's Grocery Games." His humor and expertise in front of the camera are evident with every episode, so it makes sense that he likes to have a bit of fun outside of filming, too. And while the drama of "Don't Worry Darling" has been entertaining, those who follow Fieri are even more entertained by his parody of its poster on Instagram.
Those familiar with the movie's press tour will recall a moment where Harry Styles is quoted saying "You know, my favorite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie. It feels like a real, like, you know, 'go to the theater' film movie" (via Vulture). And Fieri's caption perfectly mimics Styles' note, applying it instead to diners, writing "My favorite part of the diner is it feels like a diner. It feels like a real like 'go eat at a table' diner."
Fieri also mocked up a poster for a "movie" called "Don't Worry Diner," in which he is posing on the iconic "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" red convertible with his known catchphrase "welcome to flavortown" as the tagline. Fans could not catch their breath from laughing so hard, with many praising the chef's kiss caption and "Harry Styles shade" and another calling it "the best post you've ever shared."