Heinz Brought Back Its Tomato Blood Just In Time For Halloween

If face paint is out of your budget this year, there's no need to worry if you have Heinz ketchup in your pantry. After the popular condiment-based company gained a new CEO in 2019 (via Kraft Heinz), the brand changed its marketing strategy. Heinz's U.S. Zone President, Carlos Abrams-Rivera told Food Dive that the COVID-19 pandemic expanded the brand's household market, leading the company to fuel its efforts more toward young people by instilling "sizable communication investments and media choices."

2020 marked the beginning of Heinz tomato blood, as the company's Brand Marketing Manager, Shelly Hayden, pitched the product by creating a relationship between Heinz tomato blood and marked times of difference. The message was clear: celebrating holidays during a worldwide pandemic is a unique experience, so why not use Heinz tomato blood to get in the Halloween spirit? (per Business Wire). The 2020 campaign also elicited the participation of social media users by offering them a chance to win bottles of Heinz tomato blood upon featuring the popular ketchup in TikTok videos.

In 2021, tomato blood returned with its first-ever live-streamed pop-up Halloween shop in Los Angeles and Heinz tomato blood costume kits (via Kraft Heinz). This year, Heinz is taking its brand engagement up a notch by rereleasing its classic tomato blood in one unique, spooktacular way.