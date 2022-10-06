Heinz Just One-Upped Its Blood Ketchup With This Scary New UK Offering

Scaring yourself with your favorite horror movies, getting dressed up in your favorite costumes, eating piles of delicious candy... There's no denying that Halloween is one of the most fun holidays of the year. With all the entertaining activities and delicious treats to enjoy during the month of October, we can't exactly blame Heinz Ketchup for wanting to get in on the fun this time of year.

Two years ago, the company launched its limited-edition Tomato Blood Ketchup, which just returned to store shelves just in time for trick or treat, according to a press release on Business Wire. This "creepy condiment" comes in a special Halloween-themed "tomato blood" bottle that will only be available in stores during spooky season. However, that's not the only treat Heinz has up its sleeve this autumn. The condiment company has just announced it will also be launching a new special-edition Scarily Good Black Garlic Mayo this Halloween season, according to Brand Eating. The only downside is this condiment won't be available on this side of the pond.