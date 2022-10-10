The Biggest Mistakes You're Making When Ordering At A Bar
There are many reasons for going to a bar, apart from simply tying one on. For many people, it's all about the "Cheers"-style camaraderie (which is something even non-drinkers appreciate and is the reason sober bars are now a thing). Booze connoisseurs, the alcohol counterpart to foodies (shall we call them "drinkies?") may be there to explore new cocktails, or new-to-them ones, like these vintage classics. If you fall into the latter category, Joseph Boroski, creator of the "Ask the Bartender" podcast, has some advice.
"If your bartender doesn't instantly appear to be someone whose aim is to please, his or her aim probably isn't, so don't order the standard high-maintenance cocktails such as the mojito and ramos gin fizz," Boroski says.
While Boroski notes that most bartenders these days are what he calls "true hospitality professional[s]," it may be possible that the bar is packed with people all demanding their orders ASAP or the person you're dealing with is just having a bad day, so read the situation. If the bartender does have the time and the bandwidth to handle your demands, Boroski says, "Don't be afraid to ask questions and request advice." But should your real aim in visiting a bar be to get drunk as quickly, cheaply, and efficiently as possible, Boroski points out certain common mistakes you should avoid.
How you shouldn't order your drink (and what to order instead)
J. Boroski cocktail bar owner Joseph Boroski offers Mashed some advice for bar patrons who aim to ingest as much alcohol as possible. As a general rule, he says, "If your goal is to drink on a budget, never ask for a double." His reason is that doing so "will increase the amount of alcohol in your drink, but it will also get you a bill that is twice as large." What he recommends doing instead is to ask for a drink that is "spirit-forward." While the bartender might not be wowed at your use of jargon, Boroski notes that asking for such a drink "could result in up to twice as much alcohol but at a moderate price increase."
Along the same lines, Boroski also advises that you don't ask for less mixer. As he explains, such drinks will have less alcohol as well. If you opt for ordering a drink without ice in a bar (as opposed to a soda from a fast-food establishment), you'll probably wind up with a drink that has extra mixer but no extra booze. (This, of course, does not apply if you're drinking a shot served straight-up.)
For the best way to get the most booze for your buck, Boroski says that "ordering a spirit neat ... is a surefire way to get at least a good portion of the alcohol, and most often a bit more."