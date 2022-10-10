The Biggest Mistakes You're Making When Ordering At A Bar

There are many reasons for going to a bar, apart from simply tying one on. For many people, it's all about the "Cheers"-style camaraderie (which is something even non-drinkers appreciate and is the reason sober bars are now a thing). Booze connoisseurs, the alcohol counterpart to foodies (shall we call them "drinkies?") may be there to explore new cocktails, or new-to-them ones, like these vintage classics. If you fall into the latter category, Joseph Boroski, creator of the "Ask the Bartender" podcast, has some advice.

"If your bartender doesn't instantly appear to be someone whose aim is to please, his or her aim probably isn't, so don't order the standard high-maintenance cocktails such as the mojito and ramos gin fizz," Boroski says.

While Boroski notes that most bartenders these days are what he calls "true hospitality professional[s]," it may be possible that the bar is packed with people all demanding their orders ASAP or the person you're dealing with is just having a bad day, so read the situation. If the bartender does have the time and the bandwidth to handle your demands, Boroski says, "Don't be afraid to ask questions and request advice." But should your real aim in visiting a bar be to get drunk as quickly, cheaply, and efficiently as possible, Boroski points out certain common mistakes you should avoid.