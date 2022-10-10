Wendy's Teased A Purple Frosty And Twitter Wants In

Fast food chain Wendy's is known for its reliable burgers and fries, but it's also been known to try out some pretty wild menu items over the years. From its collab with Pringles on spicy chicken-flavored potato crisps to its limited-edition themed combo meals based on the animated series "Rick and Morty," Wendy's has shown that it's always up for something new and unexpected.

The same goes for the chain's beloved Frosty treat. Wendy's once joined forces with Kellogg's to create a limited-edition Frosty cereal. It also even tested out new and unique Frosty flavors in a few specific markets, featuring Frostys as a sundae-like base for marshmallows and other toppings. And, notoriously, Wendy's relaunched its fan-favorite Strawberry Frosty earlier this summer — but only in the United Kingdom. Now, it looks like Wendy's fans in the U.S. might soon get to see a brand-new color of its iconic Frosty dessert.