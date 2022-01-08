Wendy's Is Testing Out 3 New Frosty Flavors, But Only In This State
Wendy's Frosty is a classic ice cream dessert that has been around for more than 50 years, according to the chain's Square Deal blog. The post goes on to explain that this creamy treat was modeled after ice cream sold at a race track in Cleveland called Thistledown. It was the track's frosted malts that helped Wendys' creators imagine what we now know as the famous Frosty. Today, the treat is pretty much perfect in its simplicity, and we cannot imagine ameliorating such excellence, but the quick service restaurant has done just that with the creation of three new Frosty Sundaes.
The idea of the Frosty Sundae is not necessarily new. Per another article on the fast food chain's Square Deal blog, food developers first started testing this concept back in 2019 with the release of Wendy's Frosty Cookie Sundae. This delicious concoction was a riff on the original but with some sweet add-ins. Made with "ice cold, creamy Vanilla Frosty" and topped with what they describe as Chocolate Chunk Cookie bites and drizzled with Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce, it was the perfect answer for those in the Twitterverse who felt their iconic Frosty needed a little something more. Well, if you are lucky enough to live in the state that Wendy's calls its headquarters, then you may get to try one or all three of the newest additions to the menu, and they all sound amazing.
If you live in the Buckeye State, you can try these new treats
Per Chew Boom, if you live in Ohio, you might be among those who can count themselves lucky enough to try Wendy's Marshmallow Charms Frosty Sundae, a Classic Strawberry Frosty Sundae, and a Chocolate Lovers Frosty Sundae. Chew Boom goes on to explain that these are available at select locations in the Columbus, Ohio city limits. Additionally, all of these new Frosty Sundaes offer dessert lovers the choice between the fast food chain's vanilla or chocolate Frosty ice cream as the base.
The Marshmallow Charms Frosty Sundae is topped with Lucky Charms Marshmallows, Ghirardelli Sea Salt Caramel Sauce, and whipped cream while the Classic Strawberry Frosty Sundae has sprinkles, strawberry sauce, and whipped cream on top of its vanilla or chocolate ice cream base. And last, but certainly not least, the Chocolate Lovers Frosty Sundae is drizzled with a little Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce, Oreo Cookie pieces, and is also topped with whipped cream.
According to Yahoo, diners in Heath, Ohio, first saw these Frosty Sundaes on the menu back in August of last year at the chain's Walmart restaurant known as the Hamburger Stand. In addition to the three Frosty Sundaes that have us all licking our lips, those who eat at the Walmart Hamburger Stand get to enjoy a Chocolate Peppermint Frosty Sundae as well, and there are a few add-ons Wendy's fans can order-up to truly make their sundae their own (per the official website).