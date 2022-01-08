Wendy's Is Testing Out 3 New Frosty Flavors, But Only In This State

Wendy's Frosty is a classic ice cream dessert that has been around for more than 50 years, according to the chain's Square Deal blog. The post goes on to explain that this creamy treat was modeled after ice cream sold at a race track in Cleveland called Thistledown. It was the track's frosted malts that helped Wendys' creators imagine what we now know as the famous Frosty. Today, the treat is pretty much perfect in its simplicity, and we cannot imagine ameliorating such excellence, but the quick service restaurant has done just that with the creation of three new Frosty Sundaes.

The idea of the Frosty Sundae is not necessarily new. Per another article on the fast food chain's Square Deal blog, food developers first started testing this concept back in 2019 with the release of Wendy's Frosty Cookie Sundae. This delicious concoction was a riff on the original but with some sweet add-ins. Made with "ice cold, creamy Vanilla Frosty" and topped with what they describe as Chocolate Chunk Cookie bites and drizzled with Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce, it was the perfect answer for those in the Twitterverse who felt their iconic Frosty needed a little something more. Well, if you are lucky enough to live in the state that Wendy's calls its headquarters, then you may get to try one or all three of the newest additions to the menu, and they all sound amazing.