What Stanley Tucci And Ina Garten Made On Be My Guest

Ina Garten shared with New York Times editor Julia Moskin that when someone appears on "Be My Guest," they can either decide what to make or Ina Garten's team will. With actor Nathan Lane, the culinary connoisseur created steamed mussels with saffron cream, which is available in her upcoming 12th cookbook. Garten explained, "And so, I was going to make it for him, and then at the last minute, my director said, "You know what? Why don't you have him make it? Give him the directions so he can make it." Garten described Lane's cooking as "fabulous," while Stanley Tucci also decided to go the seafood route.

Garten continued, "And then Stanley Tucci made a pasta with seafood, it was his recipe, so we had that with Port [wine]. It was fun." She mentioned that Tucci hilariously made her a martini "at nine o'clock in the morning" and recounted that "the rest of the day was really easy." Not going to lie here, we would do anything for Tucci to make us a martini that early in the morning or at least a mimosa for brunch. A pasta with seafood recipe sounds like an Amalfi coast dream, but it isn't yet clear what types of seafood or pasta this recipe entails. Safe to say we are expecting an invitation to Garten's house in the Hamptons at some point in the near future.