The House Of The Dragon's Cocktail That's Taking The Internet By Storm

Emma D'Arcy, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on the HBO Max's "House of the Dragon," stated in an interview on TikTok that their drink of choice is a negroni sbagliato, with a splash of prosecco.

Negronis have been an up-and-coming drink, with The Guardian labeling it as, "the cocktail of 2021." And there's a reason for that — this mix of campari, vermouth, and gin, effectively combines sweet and bitter, making it a refreshing drink for the summer but also spicy enough for the winter. A negroni sbagliato differs from the original version by subbing in sparkling wine for gin, adding in a more fruity taste and bubbly texture (via Inside the rustic kitchen).

D'Arcy's drink, which adds prosecco for some extra fizz, has the internet scrambling to try it out. And it was really the way that D'Arcy said the drink that had the audience enticed. One such user wrote, "The way they said 'with Prosecco in it' made me melt," which received over 70,000 likes. It's safe to say that this may be "House of the Dragon" fans' go-to drink every time a new episode rolls out.