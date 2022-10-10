The House Of The Dragon's Cocktail That's Taking The Internet By Storm
TV lovers will be delighted to hear that they now have a cocktail to sip on when watching "House of the Dragon," the thrilling prequel to "Game of Thrones." Food and entertainment fans have paid homage to the show since its release on HBO Max in August 2022. Prior to its addition on the streaming service, Food Network released a guide to throwing the perfect "House of the Dragon" viewing party, which included dishes such as deconstructed chicken pot pie and barbecued turkey legs. Papa John's has even capitalized off the show with a new pizza.
And shortly after the new serial drama's debut, Vintage Wine Estates came out with a line of red wines, which include a Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, and a red wine blend. But for those who aren't the biggest wine fans, there's a new drink on the block, endorsed by series actor Emma D'Arcy themself. Best of all, it isn't a prepackaged beverage, meaning that it can be made with items on the typical bar cart.
Fans love the way D'Arcy says their answer
Emma D'Arcy, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on the HBO Max's "House of the Dragon," stated in an interview on TikTok that their drink of choice is a negroni sbagliato, with a splash of prosecco.
Negronis have been an up-and-coming drink, with The Guardian labeling it as, "the cocktail of 2021." And there's a reason for that — this mix of campari, vermouth, and gin, effectively combines sweet and bitter, making it a refreshing drink for the summer but also spicy enough for the winter. A negroni sbagliato differs from the original version by subbing in sparkling wine for gin, adding in a more fruity taste and bubbly texture (via Inside the rustic kitchen).
D'Arcy's drink, which adds prosecco for some extra fizz, has the internet scrambling to try it out. And it was really the way that D'Arcy said the drink that had the audience enticed. One such user wrote, "The way they said 'with Prosecco in it' made me melt," which received over 70,000 likes. It's safe to say that this may be "House of the Dragon" fans' go-to drink every time a new episode rolls out.